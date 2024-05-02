Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

