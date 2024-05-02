Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 17,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 445,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

