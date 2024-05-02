Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $344.11 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 169.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

