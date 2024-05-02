GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

