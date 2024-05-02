Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $31.65. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 677,286 shares traded.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,809 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.