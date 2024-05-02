Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $31.65. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 677,286 shares.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

