Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.75. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,229,769 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

