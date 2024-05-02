Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

