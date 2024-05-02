Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $455.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

