Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,764,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 83,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,738. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

