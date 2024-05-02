Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

