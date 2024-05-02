Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PFLD stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

