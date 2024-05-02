Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

