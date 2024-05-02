Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $83,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

