Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

