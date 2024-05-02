Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 282,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

