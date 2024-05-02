Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

