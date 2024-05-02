Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 321,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,036. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

