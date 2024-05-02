Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,995 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,109,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

