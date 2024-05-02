Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 485 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brink’s by 225.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $53,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

