Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Kaman by 127.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 174.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

