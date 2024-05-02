ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

