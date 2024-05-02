IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.64.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

