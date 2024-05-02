IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 748,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,789,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

