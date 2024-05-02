Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.89.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

