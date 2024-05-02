Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.700 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.10. The company had a trading volume of 125,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,795. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.72. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.