IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 16.42%.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,336. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.