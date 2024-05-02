InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.00 on Thursday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

