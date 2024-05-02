InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-8.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.73 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

InterDigital Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 265,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,133. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

