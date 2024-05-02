Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,797 shares of company stock worth $4,138,090. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

