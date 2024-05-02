Intrust Bank NA Purchases 137 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,586,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,952,000.

IYR stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

