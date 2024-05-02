Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,216 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.89 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.