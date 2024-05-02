Intrust Bank NA Sells 350 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

