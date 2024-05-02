Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

