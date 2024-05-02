Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $633.80 and last traded at $635.74. Approximately 149,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,231,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

