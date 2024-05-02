Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.42

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.42 and last traded at $102.22, with a volume of 23945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

