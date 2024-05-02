Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 1,863 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FXY opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

