Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.54. 574,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,594. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

