Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
