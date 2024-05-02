Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,954. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

