Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):
- 5/1/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/18/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
