Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 493,345 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,499. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.66.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

