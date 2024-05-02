iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 1,014,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,192. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

