iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on May 7th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
