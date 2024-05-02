iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $49.36 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
