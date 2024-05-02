iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stock Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter.

IBMM stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

