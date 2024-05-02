iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.
