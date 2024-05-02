iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

About iShares MBS ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.