iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

