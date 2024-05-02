iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.