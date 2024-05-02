iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

